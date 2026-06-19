"Spend My Life With You": Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise

Eric Benét is thrilled to perform on the One Voyage cruise, a unique music-filled experience on the water.

Benét's hit song 'Spend My Life With You' has become part of people's most important life moments.

Benét stays grateful and connected to his fans, seeing each song as an opportunity to impact someone's life.

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R&B veteran Eric Benét stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for a conversation about his music, his legacy, and his upcoming appearance on the One Voyage cruise.

Rickey jumped right in, asking about the One Voyage Cruise. Eric Benét couldn’t hide his excitement.

“Man, I’ve been waiting on this,” he laughed. “There’s nothing like being out on the water with people who love the music. It’s a vibe, a family reunion, and a concert all rolled into one.”

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The crew wanted details, and Eric delivered. He promised intimate performances, late-night sets, and moments fans simply won’t get anywhere else. “You’re not just watching a show,” he explained. “You’re living it with me. We’re going to laugh, sing, and make some memories together.”

Then the conversation turned to his journey. Rickey reminded everybody just how deep Eric’s catalog runs. From his early albums to the unforgettable A Day in the Life, this man has been giving us soul for decades.

The Song That Changed Everything

And of course, somebody brought up “Spend My Life With You.” The whole room got quiet for a second.

“That song changed everything for me,” Eric admitted. “People still walk down the aisle to it. They name their children after it. Knowing that my music is part of folks’ biggest moments? That’s the real reward.”

The crew asked how he keeps the magic alive after all these years. His answer was simple and honest.

“I stay grateful. I never take this gift lightly. Every song is a chance to connect with somebody who needs it.”

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Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963

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"Spend My Life With You": Eric Benét Talks Music, Memories, and the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com