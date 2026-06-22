AV’s Daily Power Point “A Promise Of Salvation”

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“If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

Romans 10:9

Have you ever whispered “Jesus, help me” in a moment of desperation? Or breathed a quiet “Thank You” when grace washed over you? Those raw, unfiltered prayers are glimpses of faith breaking through—and they’re closer to the heart of Romans 10:9 than we might realize.

This verse reveals that salvation isn’t about flawless performance or perfect words. It’s about surrender. When we declare “Jesus is Lord,” we’re joining heaven’s eternal anthem, embracing the power that overcomes our deepest fears and failures. The same force that burst through death’s chains and rolled away the stone now lives within us, transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary testimonies.

When genuine belief meets honest declaration, heaven’s power flows through our daily lives, turning every whispered prayer and quiet act of faith into an echo of resurrection victory. This is the revolution of grace—where our salvation rests not on our striving, but on His finished work; not in what we achieve, but in Who we receive.

Dear Heavenly Father,

Thank You for hearing every whisper of my heart—the declarations of faith that sometimes tremble on my lips and the quiet prayers I breathe in the dark. When my voice feels small, remind me that Your power—the very power that burst through death’s chains and conquered the grave—lives within me.

Draw my heart deeper into this beautiful truth. Where I hesitate, give me courage; where I doubt, strengthen my faith. Let my life become a living testimony of what happens when simple trust meets Your amazing grace.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.