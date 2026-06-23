Kandi Crush Battle: Jaheim vs Anthony Hamilton

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This battle right here? This one wasn’t for the casual listeners. This was for people who know what heartbreak sounds like and know the difference between singing and feeling. Jaheim versus Anthony Hamilton might be one of the strongest vocal matchups we’ve had because both artists built careers making music that feels lived in.

Jaheim came with “Fabulous,” “Back Tight,” and of course “Anything,” which honestly remains one of those records that can stop you in your tracks. Jaheim has that voice that feels like old-school soul but still carries modern R&B swagger. His records feel direct. Confident. Real.

Then Anthony Hamilton walked in with “Best of Me,” “The Point of It All” and “Cool.” Anthony sings like somebody’s favorite uncle who’s been through life and somehow still believes in love. “The Point of It All” especially? One of the greatest breakup songs of the 2000s.

This battle became a conversation about style versus storytelling. Jaheim gives confidence. Anthony gives emotion. Houston listeners were split because there isn’t a wrong answer here. But if we’re talking complete emotional experience… Anthony Hamilton might have edged this one out by a hair.