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In Honor of June 27: 27 Things to Do With Kids

If you’re looking to keep the kids entertained all summer long, Houston has no shortage of family-friendly attractions. From splash pads and museums to wildlife encounters and amusement parks, here are 27 fun places

Published on June 28, 2026
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Source: Radio One / General

If you’re looking to keep the kids entertained all summer long, Houston has no shortage of family-friendly attractions. From splash pads and museums to wildlife encounters and amusement parks, here are 27 fun places to visit around the city.

  1. Space Center Houston – Explore real spacecraft, astronaut exhibits, and hands-on activities.
  2. Houston Zoo – See thousands of animals and enjoy interactive exhibits.
  3. Children’s Museum Houston – Packed with hands-on exhibits designed for curious young minds.
  4. Downtown Aquarium – Marine life, rides, and family-friendly dining all in one place.
  5. The Health Museum – Fun, interactive exhibits about the human body.
  6. Museum of Natural Science – Dinosaurs, gems, butterflies, and a planetarium.
  7. Kemah Boardwalk – Rides, games, waterfront views, and great food.
  8. Moody Gardens – Aquariums, rainforests, and 3D theaters.
  9. Schlitterbahn Galveston – A perfect way to cool off on a hot summer day.
  10. Typhoon Texas Waterpark – Water slides, lazy rivers, and splash zones.
  11. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown – One of the area’s largest water parks.
  12. Houston Arboretum & Nature Center – Nature trails and educational programs.
  13. Hermann Park – Ride the train, paddle boats, and visit playgrounds.
  14. Discovery Green – Splash pad, playground, and free family events.
  15. Buffalo Bayou Park – Bike, walk, picnic, or play.
  16. Levy Park – Great playground, splash pad, and activities.
  17. Houston Funplex – Bowling, arcade games, roller skating, and rides.
  18. Main Event Entertainment – Bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and more.
  19. Urban Air Adventure Park – Trampolines, climbing walls, and obstacle courses.
  20. Altitude Trampoline Park – Wall-to-wall fun for energetic kids.
  21. Katy Mills – Shopping plus indoor entertainment options.
  22. The Woodlands Children’s Museum – Interactive exhibits and creative play.
  23. Old MacDonald’s Farm – Petting zoo, pony rides, and train rides.
  24. Froberg’s Farm – Seasonal fruit picking and family activities.
  25. Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures – Water attractions, zip lines, and aerial adventures.
  26. NASA Tram Tour – Go behind the scenes at America’s human spaceflight center.
  27. Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier – Classic amusement park rides right over the Gulf.

In Honor of June 27: 27 Things to Do With Kids was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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