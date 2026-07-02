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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on July 2, 2026
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A woman in a gray trench coat and black bra top stands in front of a pink backdrop with "Victoria's Secret" branding.
Source: Gotham/WireImage

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated, once again, by endless Love Island USA chitter-chatter, BET’s star-studded, Druski-hosted Awards spectacle, Latto causing commotion with her post-baby bawwwdy, MGM+’s FROM sending social media into a frenzy, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Lori Harvey making her return to the series after setting the beach ablaze in a photoshoot for Kevin Hart’s tequila brand, Gran Coramino.

The professional baddie, 29, was named Chief Creative Advisor of the Coramino Woman platform to help curate experiences that “celebrate style, culture, community and modern celebration,” according to a press release.

“Luxury, for me, has always been about intention,” said Harvey about her new role. “It’s about choosing quality, creating meaningful experiences, and surrounding yourself with things that feel authentic to who you are.”

“What Kevin created with Gran Coramino is more than a product; it’s a brand with purpose, standards, and a clear point of view. That’s why coming on as Chief Brand and Creative Advisor is so exciting because it’s a role where I have real creative impact. I can’t wait to help shape the next chapter of Gran Coramino in a way that speaks directly to women who appreciate elevated experiences and aren’t afraid to define success on their own terms. My goal is to create something that feels aspirational, effortless, and genuinely reflective of the lifestyle we’re building around the brand.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features birthday baddie Chloe Bailey slaying, along with Kayla Nicole and Rihanna giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Miami, Jayda Cheaves, Kelly Rowland, Olandria, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151 was originally published on bossip.com

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