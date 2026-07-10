Sheaux Stoppers! 35 Gorgeous Beauties Who Turned ESSENCE Fest 2026 Into A Fashion Fantasy

Basking in immaculate vibes, attendees were treated to free goodies at immersive activations, delicious eats at (literally) every corner, epic performances at the sold-out Superdome, informative panel discussions, and more while serving every flavor of FINE in fabulous fashions.

The stunners sheauxed up and sheauxed out at this year’s energy-elevating ESSENCE Festival 2026 , where culture collided with community at the star-powered spectacular in the heart of NOLA .

Setting the tone for the weekend was beauty behemoth Brown Sugar Babe , which brought together the boldest (and baddest) bombshells for an exquisite French Kiss affair celebrating PRIVÉ—an exciting new chapter for the wildly popular brand.

Designed for those who appreciate elevated fragrance, timeless details, and luxury in every layer, guests were the first to step inside the world of PRIVÉ and experience what’s next for BSB.

Dripping with opulence, the exclusive soirée set the tone for the brand’s weekend-winning presence inside Beautycon where they handed out must-have gift bags to seas of excited guests inside the convention center.

Have you ordered from Brown Sugar Babe? If so, which product? If not, what are you waiting on?? Tell us down below and keep scrolling to enjoy our gallery of fly girlies, vibrant hautties, and beauty bombshells who stunned at this year’s ESSENCE Fest.