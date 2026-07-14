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Kandi Crush Battle: LeVert vs. Jodeci Brings the R&B Heat

Kandi Crush Battle: LeVert vs. Jodeci Brings the R&B Heat

Published on July 14, 2026
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  • LeVert embodied smooth soul and family chemistry, while Jodeci brought raw emotion and gospel-inspired vocals.
  • Both groups created timeless love songs that became part of people's personal and cultural experiences.
  • The debate between the groups' approaches reflects the diversity and enduring influence of classic male R&B.
The 17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Show
Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Now this is the kind of Kandi Crush Battle that will have true R&B lovers debating all day long. LeVert and Jodeci both gave us powerful vocals, unforgettable harmonies and records that became part of people’s relationships, celebrations and memories. They came from different moments in R&B, but both groups understood how to make love songs feel passionate, believable and larger than life. Choosing between them is difficult because LeVert brought polished soul and family chemistry, while Jodeci brought raw emotion, gospel-rooted vocals and an edge that changed the direction of male R&B groups.

LeVert opens the conversation with “Just Coolin’,” a smooth and confident record that captures the group’s effortless chemistry. Gerald and Sean Levert, alongside Marc Gordon, helped carry forward the soul tradition associated with the Levert family while still creating a sound that belonged to their own generation. “Casanova” remains one of their biggest and most recognizable records, balancing romance with an infectious groove that still fills dance floors. Then “Baby I’m Ready” reminds us that LeVert could slow things down and deliver the kind of grown, sincere R&B that made listeners believe every word.

Jodeci answers with “Get on Up,” bringing the attitude, energy and church-trained vocals that made them impossible to ignore. When Jodeci entered the industry, they did not look or sound like the polished groups that came before them. They wore boots, leather and streetwear while singing some of the most emotional love songs on the radio. “Come and Talk to Me” became one of the defining records of their career, giving listeners a perfect combination of vulnerability and confidence. “Forever My Lady” remains a true R&B standard, with a message of devotion and commitment that continues to be played at weddings, anniversaries and quiet moments between couples.

This battle represents two different approaches to timeless R&B. LeVert gave us smooth arrangements, mature romance and a warm vocal blend rooted in classic soul. Jodeci gave us urgency, grit and performances that felt almost too emotional to contain. If you prefer elegance and sophistication, LeVert may earn your vote. If you want passion that sounds like it came directly from somebody’s heart, Jodeci may take the crown. Either way, both groups helped shape the sound of male R&B and created songs that continue to connect with listeners decades later. That is what makes this Kandi Crush Battle such a difficult and enjoyable one.

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