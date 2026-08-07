KLASSIC KUTS: Wham Bam, It’s a Monster Jam!

'Monster Jam' showcased the loose, collaborative nature of early hip-hop before it became a commercial force.

The Sequence, an all-female rap group, helped open doors for women in recorded hip-hop.

Spoonie Gee was a pioneering MC who brought a smooth, laid-back delivery to the emerging genre.

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

“Wham, bam, the Monster Jam!”

Man, you have to remember what hip-hop sounded like in 1980 to really appreciate this one.

Rap records were still new. Nobody knew this music would someday run the world. Most of the action still lived at parties, parks and clubs.

Then Sugar Hill Records released the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” in 1979, and everything changed.

Suddenly, this music that had been growing in New York neighborhoods could travel anywhere somebody could buy a record or hear one on the radio. Sugar Hill started releasing records that would help shape the foundation of recorded hip-hop.

Then came The Sequence with “Funk You Up.”

For a lot of us outside New York, this was one of the first times we heard a female rap group come through the speakers with the same confidence and command as the men.

Now, women had already been doing the work.

The Mercedes Ladies were making noise underground, and Sha-Rock of the Funky Four + 1 — often called the Mother of The Mic — had already earned her reputation rocking New York park jams and live tapes.

But those sounds didn’t always travel far beyond the city.

Sugar Hill Records changed that.

They had national distribution. They could get records into stores, onto radio and into cities that had never experienced those New York park jams firsthand. When “Funk You Up” became a Top 15 Billboard R&B hit, The Sequence gave a much wider audience its first taste of an all-female MC group on wax.

These were three young women from Columbia, South Carolina: Angie B., Cheryl the Pearl and Blondie.

And yes.

Angie B. became Angie Stone.

That Angie Stone.

Now add Spoonie Gee to the equation.

Born Gabriel Jackson in Harlem, Spoonie was already one of that small group of MCs who made the jump from rocking live crowds to actually putting rap on wax. His 1979 “Spoonin’ Rap” introduced record buyers to that smooth, laid-back delivery at a time when most MCs could still only be heard live or on circulating party tapes.

They didn’t call him The Love Rapper for nothing.

So when Spoonie Gee met The Sequence on “Monster Jam” in 1980, this wasn’t some established male rapper simply inviting a few women onto his record.

Nah.

These were two forces in this brand-new recorded hip-hop world meeting right in the middle.

Spoonie brings the cool.

The Sequence brings attitude, personality and playfulness.

Everybody passes rhymes around like they’re standing in the middle of a party instead of a recording studio.

And that bass!

The nearly nine-minute record never became some giant Billboard crossover hit. Rap wasn’t really playing that game yet.

But “Monster Jam” didn’t need the Hot 100 to matter.

It captured something that charts couldn’t measure — the loose, communal feeling of early hip-hop. Male and female MCs trading rhymes. Personalities bouncing off each other. A funky groove running underneath everything while everybody simply rocked the mic.

Years later, Angie Stone remembered Spoonie as being pretty much exactly like he sounded on record:

Smooth.

You can hear it.

The Sequence would help open doors for women in recorded hip-hop. Spoonie Gee would earn his place as one of rap’s earliest recording pioneers. And Angie B. would eventually become Angie Stone, building an entirely new career as a Grammy-nominated soul singer.

But before all of that…

They were just rocking a beat together.

“Monster Jam” sounds like 1980 hip-hop having one hell of a good time before anybody knew how big this thing was going to become.

No Hot 100 required.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Spoonie Gee Meets The Sequence – Monster Jam. Check it out below.

You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta