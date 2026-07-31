Kandi Crush Battle: Blue-Eyed Soul Cookout Edition

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Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is a little different because we are not placing only two artists against each other. This is the Blue-Eyed Soul: You’re Invited to the Cookout Edition, featuring six artists whose music has been embraced by Black audiences for decades. Now, the phrase “invited to the cookout” is often used playfully, but when it comes to music, the real question is whether the record feels authentic, soulful and capable of surviving a room full of listeners who know good music.

Hall & Oates begin with “I Can’t Go for That,” a smooth blend of pop, R&B and electronic production that became a favorite across multiple audiences. The bass line alone makes the song instantly recognizable. Lisa Stansfield follows with “All Around the World,” bringing a rich voice and a longing performance that had listeners everywhere singing about a missing lover. Her delivery felt so natural that many people were surprised when they first learned where she came from.

Teena Marie enters with “Square Biz,” and let’s be honest: Lady T did not merely visit the cookout. She brought a dish, helped set up the tables and stayed until it was time to clean. Her relationship with soul, funk and Black musical culture was genuine, and “Square Biz” remains one of the funkiest records in her catalog. Jon B. follows with “They Don’t Know,” a romantic slow jam that became an R&B classic and helped him earn lasting respect from listeners.

Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do for Love” may be one of the ultimate examples of a song being accepted before many listeners ever saw the artist. His smooth voice and jazz-influenced production created a timeless record that has been sampled and covered repeatedly. Phil Collins closes with “In the Air Tonight,” which may lean more toward rock and pop, but that dramatic drum break has been embraced in hip-hop, movies and culture for generations.

Each artist brings something different to the table. Teena Marie may have the strongest connection to traditional Black soul and funk, while Bobby Caldwell and Jon B. delivered undeniable R&B classics. Hall & Oates, Lisa Stansfield and Phil Collins brought records that crossed boundaries and found homes in Black households. So who truly earns the cookout invitation, and whose song are you playing first?