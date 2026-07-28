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30th Annual Liz Cook Rodeo, Zydeco and Campout in Hempstead

Published on July 28, 2026
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Live After 5 - July 2018
Source: Sanerica Davis, Brandon Caldwell / Sanerica Davis, Brandon Caldwell

If you love rodeo culture, live Zydeco music and a good old-fashioned Texas weekend outdoors, this upcoming celebration deserves a spot on your calendar. The 30th Annual Liz Cook Rodeo, Zydeco and Campout is happening Friday, July 31, through Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the Waller County Fairgrounds, located at 21988 FM 359 in Hempstead. Gates open at noon on Friday, giving guests plenty of time to arrive, settle in and prepare for two days filled with music, dancing, rodeo action and community fellowship.

The live entertainment begins Friday with performances by Keyun and the Zydeco Masters, bringing the kind of lively accordion-driven sound that can turn any open space into a dance floor. On Saturday, the music continues with J Paul Jr. and the Zydeco Nu Breeds, along with Steven Dargin and Texas Kreole. Whether you have been dancing to Zydeco music for years or you are still learning your first few steps, this weekend offers a chance to enjoy the rhythm, movement and culture that make the genre so special. There is something about hearing that music live that makes it nearly impossible to sit still for long.

Saturday also brings the rodeo, beginning at 7 p.m. Rodeos have long been a major part of Texas culture, combining athletic ability, tradition and family entertainment. Pairing that excitement with Zydeco music creates a celebration that reflects the rich cultural connections found throughout Southeast Texas and Louisiana. Guests can come for the rodeo, stay for the music or plan to enjoy the full campout experience with family and friends.

What makes this event even more meaningful is its connection to scholarships and awards. Celebrating culture is important, but creating opportunities for the next generation gives the weekend an even greater purpose. Events that combine entertainment with community support remind us that having a good time and giving back can go hand in hand.

Admission is $30, so gather your family, call your dancing partners and prepare for a full weekend in Hempstead. Wear something comfortable, bring your boots and come ready to enjoy live music, rodeo excitement and three decades of tradition. Congratulations to the Liz Cook Rodeo, Zydeco and Campout on reaching its 30th year. That is a milestone worth dancing about! — Ms. Kandi Eastman

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