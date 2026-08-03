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Kandi Eastman

Back-to-School Blessings: Houston Barber School Gives Back

Back-to-School Blessings: Houston Barber School Gives Back with 250+ Free Backpacks, Haircuts & More

Published on August 3, 2026
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Back To School
Source: General / Radio One

One thing I absolutely love about our city is that when it’s time to take care of the kids, Houston always shows up. As families continue preparing for another school year, one local organization is making sure hundreds of students walk into class feeling confident and ready to learn. Houston Barber School and Touch of Essence Beauty Supply are teaming up for their 5th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway on Sunday, August 9, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., at 9739 N. Sam Houston Parkway East, Suite 150 in Humble.

This isn’t just another backpack giveaway. This is a full community celebration designed to ease the financial burden many parents face during back-to-school season. The event will provide more than 250 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Families can also take advantage of free haircuts provided by Houston Barber School along with simple braid styles for girls ages five and older. Organizers ask that girls arrive with freshly washed and blow-dried hair, and they note there are no age exceptions for the braid service.

The afternoon will also feature music, family-friendly activities and an opportunity for neighbors to come together before the first school bell rings. We all know how expensive school shopping has become. Between notebooks, uniforms, calculators, shoes and backpacks, costs add up quickly. That’s why events like this make such a difference. They remind families they’re not alone and show children that their community is invested in their success.

It’s also a reminder that education starts with confidence. Sometimes something as simple as a fresh haircut or a new backpack can help a child walk into school standing a little taller. If you’re a parent, spread the word. If you’re able to volunteer or donate, even better. And if you know someone who could benefit from this event, make sure they have the information. Houston continues proving that giving back never goes out of style, and this is another example of neighbors helping neighbors.

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