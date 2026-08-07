Rihanna is recording new music, despite rumors she's been kept out of the studio

Diddy's prison release date moved to 2028 after a fight with another inmate

Drake gifted over $1 million in cash and luxury items to women in his hometown

Source: (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) / (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

A$AP Rocky: Rihanna Is Making New Music

Rihanna is making new music again. That’s what A$AP Rocky told The Jason Lee Show in an interview out Wednesday. The rapper dismissed rumors that the couple’s family was keeping the Grammy winner out of the studio, noting that’s exactly where she’s been. He said he was going to get in trouble for leaking the news. Rihanna, who has been busy expanding her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands, has three young children with Rocky. She last released a new studio album in 2016, although she’s released some work since then.

Diddy” Release Date Moved Back After Prison Fight

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date has been pushed back after he was involved in a prison fight in July. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy will now be released on February 20th, 2028 instead of January 24th of that year. Combs had been sent to solitary confinement after the fight that started due to another inmate making a remark towards him. Diddy was previously sentenced to 50-months in prison after his conviction on two prostitution charges back in October 2025. His original release date was first set for June 2028.

Drake Hands Out Over $1M In Gifts To Numerous Women In His Hometown

Drake is hooking up some of his fans in his hometown of Toronto. On Tuesday, the rapper hosted his annual “Strong Women, Stronger Drinks” party where he gave away over one-million-dollars in cash and gifts to several women throughout the night. At least ten women earned 50-thousand-dollars each, while others were given 100-thousand-dollars, and gifts like G-Wagons and BMWs. Among the people who received a gift from Drizzy was Andrea Lewis, who played his girlfriend on the show “Degrassi.”

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion’s Track “WAP” Goes Diamond

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are making history together. The Recording Industry Association of American has announced that their song “WAP” has been certified Diamond. It marks Cardi’s 4th Diamond certification and Megan Thee Stallion’s first. It’s also the first time two female rappers have ever earned a Diamond certification together..

The Voice’ To Have Celebrity Season

(Undated) — NBC’s “The Voice” is doing its first-ever celebrity edition. The network announced Tuesday that it’s starting production on “The Voice: Celebrity,” with Keke Palmer set to host. Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah and Riley Green will serve as the show’s coaches. This season will swap undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities, including actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, competing and reality television stars. The show will air sometime in 2027.

Tems Becomes First African Female Artist To Go Diamond In The U.S.

Tems is making history. The singer has become the first-ever female African artist to earn a Diamond certification in the U.S. The Recording Industry Association of America announced that her song “Wait 4 U” with Future and Drake has gone eleven times Platinum. A song becomes Diamond certified once it sells over ten-million units

Tupac Murder Trial Set To Start August 10th

The murder trial of the man accused of killing Tupac Shakur is set to begin next week in Las Vegas. Duane Davis is accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder, and faces life in prison without parole if convicted. The Clark County District Attorney’s office has submitted a list of potential witnesses that contains over 200 names. The trial is set to begin August 10th. Shakur was sitting at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up next to him and opened fire on September 7th, 1996. He was shot multiple times and died six days later.