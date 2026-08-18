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Droppin' Jewels with The Madd Hatta

DROPPING JEWELS: CHECK YOUR CIRCLE

Your friends can influence more than your weekend plans. Why the people giving you relationship advice may be shaping your standards too.

Published on August 18, 2026
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The Madd Hatta Show
Source: Majic 102.1 / The Madd Hatta Show

Your friends are a reflection of your standards, whether you want to admit it or not.

Now, I am not saying dump everybody who has ever made a bad relationship decision. We would all lose some friends.

I am saying pay attention to who you let speak into your life.

Because research says the people around us can affect us more than we think.

A famous Framingham Heart Study analysis followed a large social network for about 20 years. Researchers found that when a friend living within a mile became happy, a person’s chance of being happy was associated with a 25 percent increase.

So yes, your circle matters.

Here is where it gets interesting for relationships. A 2013 study using Framingham data found that people with a friend who divorced were 75 percent more likely to divorce themselves. Even having a friend of a friend divorce was associated with a 33 percent increase.

That does not mean your divorced friend caused your divorce. It does tell you attitudes and choices can travel through a circle.

Think about your Friday night conversations.

If everybody around you is cheating, lying, accepting disrespect and calling toxic behavior normal, and those are the same people telling you what to do in your relationship, you might want a second opinion.

Researchers studying newlyweds also followed more than 11,000 people in couples’ social networks. Over the first 18 months of marriage, those networks tended to include more married, financially secure people and more people the couples described as having good relationships.

That says something.

Stop taking directions from somebody whose destination you do not want.

Look at the results.

Who has peace? Who communicates? Who has been through something and actually learned from it?

Everybody can have an opinion.

But everybody should not have a vote in your relationship.

Choose your counsel as carefully as you choose your partner.

I’m just sayin’.

Check out Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta 5:26 weekdays on Majic 102.1.

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