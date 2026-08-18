AV’s R And B Minute.

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Janet Jackson, Airtab Music Announce Concert Film Celebrating 40th Anniversary Of “Control”

(Undated) — Janet Jackson is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her album “Control” with a new filmed concert event. “Janet Jackson: Control 40 – The Airtab Music Movie” will be filmed on December 12th at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The production will include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and will showcase the singer’s career catalog, including songs from “Control” and “Rhythm Nation 1814.” The film will first appear in theaters globally and later be released on major streaming platforms.

Erykah Badu And The Alchemist Announce Joint Album

(Undated) — Erykah Badu and The Alchemist have a joint album on the way. They’re giving fans a preview with the release of “Witch Doctor.” The full project, which has yet to receive a title, will be out on August 28th. In addition to the new album, Badu and The Alchemist are scheduled to tour North America, the U.K. and Europe in the coming months.

Jennifer Hudson To Headline City Of Hope Orange County’s Promises Of Hope Gala

Undated) — City of Hope Orange County is announcing Jennifer Hundon as a performer for its 2026 Promise of Hope Gala. The event is happening on October 10th at City of Hope Orange County’s academic research campus in Irvine. The event will see philanthropic supporters, community partners, together to recognize the community’s effort in delivering advanced cancer research and treatment to patients in Orange County. Proceeds from Promises of Hope will go towards programs, research and care across the City of Hope Orange County.

Hayden Panettiere Autopsy

(Undated) — The preliminary autopsy of Hayden Panettiere has found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death. The 36-year-old was found unresponsive Sunday inside a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, and her cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says additional studies are needed, with the full autopsy report expected to be released in about eight weeks. Police and the coroner’s office say there are currently no indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Panettiere was known for her roles in the television series “Heroes” and “Nashville” and began her acting career as a child.