AV’s H-Town Headlines

Former cop says Tupac refused to identify attackers in murder trial

Teen convicted of murder seeks new judge for appeal hearing

UN experts warn of rising violence against Christians in Nigeria

States sue Meta over alleged social media addiction of children

Water restored at Bellaire schools after pipe break disruption

New ideas sought for Astrodome reuse after failed proposals

Source: waraphon makchanthuek / Getty

Tupac Shakur Murder Trial Tuesday

(Las Vegas, NV) — A former Las Vegas cop says Tupac Shakur refused to tell him who opened fire on the legendary rapper. That came out Tuesday in Shakur’s murder trial where defendant Duane Davis is accused of orchestrating Shakur’s 1996 murder. On the witness stand, former Las Vegas police officer Garry Dale said he asked for the names of attackers as he rode with Shakur in an ambulance to a hospital after the drive-by shooting. Dale said Shakur told him, “No, no, we’ll take care of it. Something like that.” Davis faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

Karmelo Anthony’s Defense Team Seeks New Trial, Different Judge

(Frisco, TX) — The teen convicted of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet last year in Texas will be back in court. On Wednesday, attorneys for Karmelo Anthony will be arguing for a new judge to oversee the 19-year-old’s appeal hearing which takes place Thursday. Anthony’s lawyers argue the trial judge made prejudicial statements in an interview after Anthony was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison. The case took on racial overtones, as Anthony is Black, and his victim, Metcalf, was white. Anthony’s family has asked supporters to show up for the hearing.

UN Experts Raise Concerns Over Violence Against Christians In Nigeria

(Nigeria) — UN human rights experts are raising grave concerns about worsening violence against Christians and other religious minorities in Nigeria. Five experts sent a joint letter to the Nigerian government warning that Christian women and girls face heightened risks of killings, abductions, sexual violence, forced marriage, and forced conversion. The experts say armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province are responsible for much of the violence, with Christians particularly targeted. The letter also raises concerns about alleged government inaction and how blasphemy and Sharia laws affect freedom of religion. The experts are calling on Nigerian authorities to investigate abuses, locate abductees, and take steps to protect women, girls, and religious minorities.

Social Media Addiction Trial Against Meta Underway

(Oakland, CA) — The landmark trial against Meta is underway at a federal courthouse in Oakland, California. Colorado, Kentucky, New Jersey and California are seeking one-point-four-trillion-dollars in damages, alleging the company engineered Facebook and Instagram to make it addictive to children. In her opening statement, California Deputy Attorney General Megan O’Neill says Meta told Congress and parents that Instagram and Facebook were safe for kids, while “all the while it hid the truth.” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in the trial.

FBC Residents Concerned Over Location Of Proposed Concrete Batch Plant

(Richmond, TX) — Residents of Needville in Fort Bend County are expressing concerns about the location of a planned concrete batch plant. The proposed site of the AA Concrete Ready Mix facility is about 200 yards from some homes and within two miles of Needville High School. Opponents say the plant could harm their health, homes and quality of life. The plant is seeking an air permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Air Alliance Houston is asking the agency to deny the permit. TCEQ has agreed to hold a public meeting on the requested permit, but hasn’t yet announced the meeting’s date or location.

Water Restored At Two Bellaire Schools After Water Main Break

(Bellaire, TX) — Faucets are flowing again in Bellaire after a temporary water outage caused by a water main break on Tuesday morning. Houston ISD officials say the break affected Bellaire High School and Horn Elementary School. More than two thousand students and staff at the high school had no running water for washing hands or bathroom breaks. Crews worked to fix the broken pipe on South Rice Avenue and Pines Street. School officials say water pressure was restored at the schools around 3:30 p.m.

Group Asks For New Ideas For Astrodome After Many Unsuccessful Proposals

(Houston, TX) — An organization focused on saving the Astrodome is asking companies to submit ideas for reusing and redeveloping the vacant stadium. The Astrodome Conservancy released a proposal in 2024 that called for office space, hotel rooms and shops in the building. No word on the latest for that proposal. County commissioners considered a 2018 plan to convert the dome into a multi-use event center. But when Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo took office, she spiked the plan because it called for the use of 250 million taxpayer dollars.