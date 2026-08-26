Remembering Dolly Parton: A Legend Gone at 80

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Family, we lost a true American treasure today. Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80, and this is one of those losses that reaches far beyond one type of music or one generation of fans. You didn’t have to consider yourself a country music lover to know Dolly. You knew the blonde hair. You knew that beautiful smile. You knew the personality. And chances are, you knew at least one of those songs.

Dolly Parton was simply one of a kind. Born into a family of 12 children in the mountains of Tennessee, Dolly came from very humble beginnings and turned a childhood dream into an extraordinary career that lasted more than six decades. Along the way, she became a singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman and philanthropist while never seeming to lose the warmth and sense of humor that made people fall in love with her in the first place.

And let’s talk about the MUSIC! “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Coat of Many Colors” and, of course, “I Will Always Love You.” Dolly wrote and originally recorded “I Will Always Love You” years before the late Whitney Houston turned it into the powerhouse ballad that so many of us know and love. I think that’s one of the beautiful things about great songwriting. One woman’s words could become another woman’s signature performance, and BOTH versions found their own place in music history.

Dolly’s catalog eventually helped her sell more than 100 million records worldwide, and her influence reached well beyond country music. Artists from different generations and genres have recorded her songs, celebrated her songwriting and looked to her career as an example of longevity in this business.

But what I’ve always loved about Dolly’s story is that her legacy wasn’t limited to what happened when she stepped in front of a microphone. Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, she turned her own family’s experience into a mission to help children develop a love of reading. Dolly often spoke about how her father struggled with literacy, and that inspired a program that would eventually put free books into the hands of children around the world.Now THAT is a legacy.

She also became a successful actress with movies like “9 to 5” and “Steel Magnolias,” and turned her love for her Tennessee roots into Dollywood, building an entertainment and business empire without forgetting the community that helped shape her. Dolly experienced a tremendous personal loss last year when her husband, Carl Dean, died in March 2025. They had been married for nearly 60 years. She later shared that while caring for her husband, she had put some of her own health concerns to the side. That’s what makes today’s news even harder to process. Dolly had recently spoken about dealing with health issues, but she was still talking about working and future projects. She was still looking ahead. And now we’re saying goodbye.

What a LIFE this woman lived. Dolly Parton showed us that you could be glamorous and down-to-earth. You could make people laugh and still make them cry with a song. You could build an enormous career and still remember that success means a whole lot more when you’re able to give something back. Music has lost an incredible songwriter. Tennessee has lost one of its greatest ambassadors. And generations of fans have lost a woman who somehow felt familiar even if they’d never met her. But Dolly left us plenty to remember her by—the songs, the movies, the laughter, the books placed into children’s hands and the countless artists she inspired along the way.

Today, we’re sending love to Dolly Parton’s family, friends and all of the fans around the world who grew up with her music.Rest peacefully, Dolly. And thank you for reminding us to always put a little more love, laughter and kindness into this world.