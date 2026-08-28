AV’s H -Town Sports Minute

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Astros Secure Series Win Over Yankees

The Astros secured a series win over the Yankees following a 5-1 win from the Bronx. Hayden Wesneski gave up the lone run on three hits over five innings. Christan Walker slugged a two-run homer as Houston has won two-of-three. Gerrit Cole got tagged for three runs on six hits over six innings for New York, which has dropped three of its last five games.

Texans Lose Offensive Tackle To Foot Injury

The Houston Texans are poised to go without one of their offensive linemen to start the season. Tackle Braden Smith suffered a plantar fascia injury during practice this week. It’s not considered a major issue, but he’ll be sidelined for an indefinite period. Smith was battling fellow veteran Trent Brown for the starting right tackle gig during training camp.

Week Three NFL Preseason Preview

The NFL preseason continues today. The Cowboys host the Saints while the Texans visit the Panthers. This is the last set of tune-up games before the regular season kicks off on September 9th.

Bills, Browns, Niners, Rams Secure Preseason Wins To Kick Off Week Three

The NFL preseason is coming to a close. Week three kicked off on Thursday with the Bills edging the Steelers 28-27, the Browns blowing out the Patriots 37-13, the 49ers taking down the Raiders 18-12 and the Rams topping the Chargers 20-18. The action continues on Friday with 10 games on the schedule beginning with the Commanders and Ravens dueling from Baltimore. Exhibition play wraps up on Saturday when the Lions visit the Colts and the Titans host the Bears. The regular season gets underway on September 9th when the defending champion Seahawks raise their banner against the Patriots in Seattle.

Tony Romo Issued New Citations

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has several citations to deal with stemming from his arrest in Wisconsin last month. Police say Romo was cited for first offense O-W-I, possessing open intoxicants and unsafe passing.

Green Bay Packers Josh Jacobs Charged In May Incident

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been charged with two misdemeanors stemming from an incident in May. Wisconsin court records show Brown County prosecutors filed the charges. Neither of the charges is related to domestic violence and no felony charges were filed. Jacobs was arrested May 26th after turning himself in following a disturbance days earlier and was released the next day without charges as prosecutors sought additional evidence. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the team is prepared for a possible NFL suspension, though the league has not disciplined Jacobs at this time.

Dolphins Trade WR To Rams For RB

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams are making a trade ahead of Sunday’s roster cut deadline. Miami is trading wide receiver Tutu Atwell to LA for running back Jarquez Hunter. Atwell returns to the Rams, where he spent the past five seasons before signing with the Fins this offseason. Hunter is entering his second NFL season after being used only on special teams.

Seahawks Extend DL Williams For Three Years

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams will continue his career in the Pacific Northwest. The 32-year-old agreed yesterday to a three-year 90-million-dollar extension. Williams was entering the last year of his contract after helping the Hawks win Super Bowl 60.

Packers Sign Veteran TE Jonnu Smith

The Green Bay Packers are adding one of the NFL’s more durable players to their offense. Multiple sources report the Pack is signing veteran tight end Jonnu Smith to a one-year contract. The 31-year-old appeared in all 17 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and has not missed a contest over the past three years.

College Football Preview

College football is back. TCU squares off against North Carolina in Ireland tomorrow morning. Week One continues into next week when Texas, A-and-M, Tech, Houston, SMU, BYU, Colorado and Utah all begin their 2026 campaigns.