Jill Scott Is Bringing Her Soulful Sound to Houston

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Houston, if you love some REAL grown-folks R&B, I already know where some of y’all are going to be this weekend! Jill Scott is coming to the Houston area, and apparently one night wasn’t enough for us because the first show generated so much excitement that another date was added. Jill takes over Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Sunday, August 30 and Monday, August 31 as part of her To Whom This May Concern Tour.

And if you’ve ever seen Jill Scott perform, you know this isn’t the kind of concert where somebody simply walks onstage, sings the records exactly like you heard them on the album and goes home. Jill gives you an EXPERIENCE. She’s singing, she’s storytelling, she’s giving you poetry, jazz, soul and a little attitude when the song calls for it. One minute you’re singing along, the next minute you’re looking at the person beside you saying, “Now you KNOW she didn’t have to sing it like THAT!”

The tour also celebrates a very special chapter in Jill’s career. Earlier this year, she released To Whom This May Concern, her first new studio album in more than a decade, following 2015’s Woman. Jill has described the project as a “personal revolution,” and now she’s taking that new music around the world. But don’t worry, because Jill has a catalog that goes WAY back. “A Long Walk,” “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat),” “The Way,” “Golden”—you know there are certain songs we’re going to need to hear!

I also love seeing Houston show up for R&B like this. When one date turns into TWO, that tells you people still want to hear singers SING. We still want live bands, musicianship, storytelling and songs that actually make you feel something. Jill Scott has been giving us exactly that since Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, and more than 25 years later, people are still showing up.

So if you’re headed to Sugar Land this weekend, get those vocal cords ready because I already know somebody is going to try to out-sing Jill from their seat! And you know what? Go right ahead, baby. That’s what R&B is for!