Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Add to Calendar
Southern Soul Explosion

Join the Southern Soul Explosion tour, a celebration of the iconic music born in the South. Relive nostalgic family cookouts and groove to funky beats. Let’s party together, honoring our music and culture, as we tour the South and beyond!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

This concert will take place at the Smart Financial Centre and features the following artists:
  • King George
  • Sir Charles Jones
  • Calvin Richardson
  • T.K. Soul
  • Ronnie Bell
More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close