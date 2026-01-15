2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Job Fair Coming January 24

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is gearing up for its 2026 season and is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs ahead of the annual event. A large-scale job fair will be held later this month, giving Houstonians the opportunity to join the team behind one of the city’s most iconic traditions.

The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Job Fair takes place Saturday, January 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NRG Stadium, inside the West Club. Free parking will be available in the Teal Lot. The event is being hosted in partnership with ASM Global, Aramark, and Safe Management.

Available part-time roles include concession workers, cashiers, bartenders, waitstaff, event staff, and security. Applicants must be 18 years or older to work with ASM Global, Aramark, Safe Management, or the Rodeo. Those 16 and up may apply for select positions with the Rodeo’s carnival partner, RCS.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to apply online prior to attending the job fair, as some interviews will be conducted on-site. While American Medical Response (AMR) and RCS will not be interviewing at the event, both organizations are actively hiring. AMR is seeking paramedics and emergency response personnel, while RCS is hiring carnival ride and game attendants through separate application and interview processes.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a cornerstone of the city since 1932, promoting agriculture, Western heritage, and youth education across Texas. To date, the Rodeo has contributed more than $660 million to educational programs and scholarships. The 2026 Houston Rodeo runs March 2–22, with the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest scheduled for February 26–28.

For more details about available positions and the upcoming season, applicants can visit rodeohouston.com or follow @RODEOHOUSTON across social media platforms.