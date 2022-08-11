Houston, you’re invited to a party with a purpose, the 22nd Annual All White Affair presented by Sam Mac Entertainment and Mike Taylor! Mark your calendars for September 3rd and experience the All White Affair supporting those impacted by the Uvalde school shooting. That’s Saturday, September 3rd, at 6p.m in the beautiful Grand Ballroom at the George R. Brown Convention Center! Tickets are available at www.SamMacEnt.com