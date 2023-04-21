27th Annual American Black Film Festival — June 14-18 in Miami Beach

As “the world’s largest community of Black film and TV enthusiasts”, the festival draws a live audience of 5,000+ persons to Miami Beach, as well as more than 35,000 virtual attendees on the ABFF PLAY platform. The live festival opens with a Hollywood release followed by a robust lineup of studio premieres, independent films, master classes, panels, talent showcases, and a variety of networking and hospitality events. The virtual segment follows the live festival featuring screenings and panels, reaching an audience spanning across 123 countries.

The 27th annual ABFF will be held in Miami Beach, June 14-18, 2023, and on ABFF PLAY from June 19-25. The American Black Film Festival is a property of ABFF Ventures LLC (ABFFV) is an American entertainment company specializing in the production of events that celebrate Black culture and achievement. https://www.abff.com/miami/