2nd Annual Faith & Affordable Housing Summit | Oct. 11

Houston Housing Summit
Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas invites the community to attend the 2nd Annual Faith and Affordable Housing Summit on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at KBC Houston, 6011 W. Orem, Houston, TX 77085. This event brings together local leaders, housing advocates, and faith-based organizations for meaningful conversations about the future of affordable housing and development in Houston.

The summit will feature Opening Speaker Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, along with panels and discussions designed to connect stakeholders and inspire collaborative solutions. Residents, community organizations, and developers are encouraged to attend and learn how they can play a role in shaping equitable housing opportunities across the city.

Register today at bit.ly/2ndannualFAAHS

