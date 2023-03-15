40th Annual French Quarter Festival — Apr 13 -16

The 40th Annual French Quarter Festival, the largest free festival and a showcase of Louisiana music, food, and culture, takes place April 13-16 across venues and stages throughout the French Quarter neighborhood. This year’s festival invites locals and visitors to join an unforgettable culinary adventure featuring regional cuisine from more than 60 local restaurants, dance to the beat of 270+ performances from talented musicians on 20 stages, including more than 50 debuts acts, and enjoy special events and activities that celebrate this unique city. The festivities take place from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day.

Enter to win a 4-night stay at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel, located in the Quarter and right in the center of the action, plus (2) 4-Day Nola.com Fest Family Experience Passes: http://bit.ly/3ThSxg2