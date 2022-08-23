Serve the City: Back To School Block Party September 10

On Saturday, September 10th from 5pm-8pm we invite you to join the Back 2 School Block Party and School Supplies Giveaway, a Serve The City Foundation event. A time for family fun and giving back to our community!

Free School Supplies will be available for Grades 1st – 12th, while supplies last. Supplies will be distributed throughout the event on a first-come-first-serve basis. Each child must be present to receive supplies.

In addition to serving the community, there will be fun for the whole family to enjoy!

Other Giveaways

Live Music

Food Vendors

Food Trucks

Video Game Truck

Face Painting

Balloon Twisters

Bouncers

Games

Bring your family and friends, invite your neighbors, and let’s have a blast celebrating the end of summer together!

You can learn more about Serve the City Foundation by visiting www.servethecityhtx.org or by following Serve the City on Facebook and Instagram.

Ways to Give:

1. Donate School Supplies

2. Donate Funds Online or by Check

If giving by check

Make payable to: Serve The City Foundation

Mail to: 7803 Uvalde Road, Houston, TX 77049

3. Donate Time by Volunteering