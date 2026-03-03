Majic 102.1

Source: One Night Only / General

Houston, get ready for a night made strictly for the grown and fabulous.

For one night only, comedy heavyweights DL Hughley and Deon Cole are bringing the “Grown Folks Laugh Different” tour to the Arena Theatre on Thursday, March 19, 2026. This is not your average comedy show. This is one stage, two legends, no apologies.

DL Hughley has built a career on sharp social commentary, fearless takes, and that signature grown man perspective that keeps audiences laughing and thinking at the same time. Deon Cole, known for his slick delivery and unforgettable punchlines, brings his own brand of confident, unfiltered humor that hits every time. Together, they are delivering a mature comedy experience made for adults who appreciate real, relatable laughs.

The show takes place at Arena Theatre, located at 7326 SW Freeway. If you have ever experienced a night at Arena, you already know the vibe is intimate, electric, and perfect for live comedy. Expect big energy, loud laughs, and a crowd that understands exactly what “grown folks laugh different” really means.