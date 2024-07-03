Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

713 Day: Operation Hydration Bottled Water Drive

Add to Calendar
Operation Hydration
  • Date/time: Jul 13, 10:00am to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Kroger
  • Address: 11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy 11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy 11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX, 77584

Majic 102.1 is heading out to Kroger in Pearland for “Operation Hydration” on 713 Day for our bottled water drive, benefitting Star of Hope! We need your help on Saturday, July 13, to collect water for the unhoused and those in need!

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now
Trending

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close