713 Day: Operation Hydration Bottled Water Drive

- Date/time: Jul 13, 10:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Kroger
- Address: 11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy 11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy 11003 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX, 77584
Majic 102.1 is heading out to Kroger in Pearland for “Operation Hydration” on 713 Day for our bottled water drive, benefitting Star of Hope! We need your help on Saturday, July 13, to collect water for the unhoused and those in need!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2024 BET Awards
-
Creamed Spinach Tortellini and Shrimp
-
Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21
-
CASSIUS Gems: Solange’s Most Gorgeous Instagram Moments
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
NEW MUSIC: Michelle Williams ft. Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland - Say Yes