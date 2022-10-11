73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade November 24

The 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Located in the heart of downtown Houston, this event is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. Each year, several hundred thousand Houstonians line the streets to cheer on participants. The parade will traverse over 20 city blocks and will feature elaborate floats, colorful marching bands, high-flying balloons and other uniquely Houston entries.