9/11 Heroes Run: September 6, 2025

911 Heroes Run Houston
  • Date/time: Sep 6
  • Venue: Houston City Hall
  • Address: 901 Bagby, Houston, Texas, 77002

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to honor the heroes of September 11th and those who stepped up to serve in the wars that followed. Now, over two decades later, these annual 9/11 events are critical to helping Americans fulfill a promise to never forget and share the significance of that day with future generations.

