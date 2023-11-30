- Date/time: Dec 9, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Matagorda County Fair Ground
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bc-music-jam-tickets-697522357147
B.C. Music Jam sponsored by Redd Kiss
Enjoy Performances By:
King George
The Superior Band
Jay Morris Group
Badgir
Christie and Warren B
