Boogie Time Show-Dance Contest!

Hey Houston! Do you like to dance? Or do you LOVE to dance? Well, start stretching and dust off your dancing shoes! Get ready for Boogie Time…a dance contest talk entertainment show! If you like to two-step, swing out, hip-hop dance, praise dance or simply “cut a rug”, call us at 832-342-7584. Boogie Time will be auditioning dancers who can qualify to win a grand prize of $1,000! Age categories are 13 to 19, 20s, 40s, 50s and up. Deejay Ray Young is spinning the wheels of music, so call now to register 832-342-7584…and let’s bring Hollywood to Houston!!!

Also On Majic 102.1: