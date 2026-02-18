Catch Martin Lawrence LIVE at Smart Financial June 5

Comedy legend Martin Lawrence is bringing the laughs back to Houston with his Yall Still Know What It Is Tour on Friday, June 5 at the Smart Financial Centre. Known for his high energy stand up, unforgettable characters, and classic moments that helped shape comedy culture, Martin is ready to remind fans exactly why he remains one of the greatest to ever grab a mic. This is your chance to see the icon live on stage for a night packed with nonstop laughs and throwback vibes.

