COHAP’s ‘Back to School Drive’ July 20

- Date/time: Jul 20, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
- Venue: Sweetwater Point Apartments
- Address: 7909 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, Texas, 77075
COHAP is hosting its Back to School Drive at Sweetwater Point Apartments July 20, featuring guest speakers state representative Ron Reynolds, councilwoman Arnetta Murray and congresswoman Shelia Jackson! Majic 102.1’s KG Smooth will MC the event.
COHAP is at 95% of their goal. The deadline is TODAY to sponsor a child for $25.
You can help provide them with the essentials they need to thrive in school and beyond.
Your contribution will cover the cost of a brand-new pair of tennis shoes, socks, and a tote bag.
To sponsor a child, please click on the following link!
