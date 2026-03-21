Day 26 LIVE at Warehouse Live Midtown | May 2

Source: Day 26 Warehouse Live / Day 26

Houston is getting ready for a night of grown and sexy R&B vibes as Frankie Farr Ent presents Day 26 live at Warehouse Live on Friday, May 2. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance from Que, Rob, Brian, Willie, and Mike as the group brings their signature harmonies and fan favorite hits to the stage. Meet and greet opportunities will also be available for those looking to get up close with the group and make the night even more memorable. The show will take place at Warehouse Live located at 2600 Travis Street in Midtown, making it the perfect destination for a night out in the city.