Diamonds of Soul in Concert!

William Sheperd
  • Date/time: Oct 4
  • Venue: Gin Mill
  • Address: 803 East NASA Pkwy, Ste. #102, Webster, Texas, 77598

🎶✨ THE DIAMONDS OF SOUL IN CONCERT ✨🎶

Presented by Mosez & DJ II Deep

📅 Saturday, October 4, 2025

🕕 6PM – Till

💵 Only $20

🔥 Live in Concert: Donyale Renee ft. Sam Ross & The Show

🎤 Special Guests: Summer Wolfe, Tiffany Rachal & “It’s Cookie Time”

📍 Gin Mill, 803 East NASA Pkwy, Ste. #102, Webster, TX 77598

✨ Red Carpet Experience & Networking | 6–8PM

🍴 Food & Drink Specials | 🎟 VIP Tables & Sections Available

💎 Don’t miss a night of soul, style, and unforgettable vibes!

📲 Call (832) 629-0295 for tables and sections.

