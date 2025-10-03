- Date/time: Oct 4
- Venue: Gin Mill
- Address: 803 East NASA Pkwy, Ste. #102, Webster, Texas, 77598
🎶✨ THE DIAMONDS OF SOUL IN CONCERT ✨🎶
Presented by Mosez & DJ II Deep
📅 Saturday, October 4, 2025
🕕 6PM – Till
💵 Only $20
🔥 Live in Concert: Donyale Renee ft. Sam Ross & The Show
🎤 Special Guests: Summer Wolfe, Tiffany Rachal & “It’s Cookie Time”
📍 Gin Mill, 803 East NASA Pkwy, Ste. #102, Webster, TX 77598
✨ Red Carpet Experience & Networking | 6–8PM
🍴 Food & Drink Specials | 🎟 VIP Tables & Sections Available
💎 Don’t miss a night of soul, style, and unforgettable vibes!
📲 Call (832) 629-0295 for tables and sections.
