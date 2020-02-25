Dress H.E.R. Up Prom Extravaganza

Attention Seniors!!! The biggest prom giveaway of the year is among us! H.E.R. Community will be gifting FREE prom gowns to deserving teens on Saturday, April 11th 1pm-4pm at Greenhouse International Church.

To register, please visit: www.her-community.org/events click “Register Now” on the event posting, select the quantity of seniors that will be attending, then proceed to fill out the registration form. Once completed, click “continue”, and you will receive a confirmation email! This event is FREE.

***SENIORS ONLY, student must be present to receive a gown, must present a valid student ID.

For more information, visit: her-community.org follow us on IG: @h.e.r_community

Also On Majic 102.1: