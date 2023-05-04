Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival

Everybody’s Favorite BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival is an inviting diverse event that highlights the aroma of America’s best barbecue vendors while bringing together a multi-cultural outdoor social setting that is sure to evoke a spirit of love, unity and memories among all those in attendance. The festival is a 3-Day event honoring musical legends each day.

FOR MULTI-DAY TICKET REQUESTS EMAIL INFO@EVERYBODYSFAVORITEFESTIVAL.COM

TEACHERS FREE ADMISSION REQUEST: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER » The BBQ & Hot Sauce Festival is a Celebratory Platform Commemorating Local Teachers each day from K-12 who will be awarded a “Metal of Honor” for their amazing Journey of work.

The Festival will be broadcast via radio transmitter and live streaming which would allow one to tune in from their vehicle while patronizing curbside service or watching from the comfort of their home. The event is sure to bring incredible attention to City attractions while highlighting festival participates which includes the interviewing of City Officials, Sponsors, Teachers, Local Businesses, Entertainers, Celebrities and Athletes who will be on location promoting their sauces or perspective food product.

We would like to invite everyone to join us for this momentous occasion as we show our appreciation to our teachers who have been too often unappreciated.