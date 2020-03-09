FAA Summer Internship

Are you interested in a career serving the public? Do you have a passion for aviation or aerospace? Would you like to learn more about ensuring air transport systems are safe, efficient and reliable? If this sounds like you, consider applying for the FAA Minority Serving Institutions Intern Program at The Washington Center (TWC).

This unique opportunity gives both undergraduate and graduate students the chance to get hands-on experience with the federal government while learning more about all aspects of the nation’s aerospace system.

Program Details

Accepted students intern up to five days per week at the Federal Aviation Administration – either in Washington, D.C. or a regional office across the country. The summer program is 10 weeks long and will tentatively run from June 1st, 2020 through August 7th, 2020.

To apply, you must be a U.S. citizen with a 3.0 GPA and be currently enrolled as a full-time graduate or undergraduate student. Learn more about majors that are particularly sought-after by the FAA.

In addition to the internship experience, selected students receive:

Round-trip airfare to and from your internship location

A stipend of $9,705 if you’re an undergraduate student or $12,051 if you’re a graduate student (full-time positions only)

An allocation of $600 for your local transportation needs

More information about benefits is available here

If you have questions about this opportunity, you can read more about the program or contact us at faa@twc.edu with any questions. We hope to consider you for this exciting experience!

To apply: fill out this program interest form no later than March 27, 2020!

Also On Majic 102.1: