French Quarter Festival 2026 Returns April 16–19

Source: French Quarter Festival Inc. / General

French Quarter Festival returns to New Orleans April 16–19, 2026, bringing four days of nonstop music, food, and culture to the heart of the city. Known as one of the largest free music festivals in the South, this year’s celebration is the biggest yet—featuring 300+ live performances across 20 stages, including a headline set from Grammy Award-winning New Orleans native PJ Morton.

Festivalgoers can explore a brand-new riverfront experience at Woldenberg Park, enjoy the return of the After Dark concert series, and kick things off with the annual French Quarter Festival Parade through the historic district. Beyond the music, more than 70 local vendors will serve up over 275 iconic New Orleans dishes, while the returning French Quarter Festival 5K offers a fresh way to experience the waterfront. From jazz and brass bands to funk, Zydeco, and R&B—plus dance lessons, cultural showcases, and unbeatable cuisine—this is New Orleans at its absolute best.