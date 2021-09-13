The lineup for this “Grown Folks Weekend” in the #Houston area is absolutely insane!!! Get ready for “The Crosby Zydeco Fest” at The Crosby Rodeo Fairgrounds (outside of Houston) from September 17-19, 2021. For EARLY BIRD TICKETS FOR ONLY $20 (LIMITED TIME ONLY) go to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-crosby-zydeco-festival-tickets-164867877259?aff=ebdssbeac

http://www.crosbyzydecofest.com

Also On Majic 102.1: