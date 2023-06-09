High Caliber Gun & Knife Show ~ Beaumont, TX

- Date/time: June 10th to June 11th
- Venue: Ford Arena
- Address: Beaumont, TX
- Web: More Info
Bring your gun and trade for the gun you’ve always wanted.
Under 18 Admitted With Parents Only
Law Enforcement Officers in Uniform Admitted Free
Information for current & potential vendors
Show times are 9-5 Saturday & 10-4 Sunday
📍 Ford Arena | Beaumont, TX
See the hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, knife sharpening, coins,
camouflage and related items at discount prices.
High Caliber produced our first show in 1989.
With over 30 years in the business and over six hundred shows since inception,
you can be sure to find all of your gun and knife needs at our shows!
