Houston Salutes American Heroes – Veterans Day Celebration, Nov. 11, 2025

Houston Veterans 2025
  • Date/time: Nov 11
  • Venue: Houston City Hall
  • Address: 901 Bagby St, Houston, Texas, 77002

 

Texas has the largest veteran population in the nation with over 250,000 veterans in residence. The City is proud to pay tribute to our men and women in the military by providing an annual “Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration”. This civic celebration honors and celebrates the brave men, women, and families who have fought and sacrificed for our liberty and freedom.

The traditional Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 10 a.m. with acknowledgements and a distinguished keynote speaker recognizing our local heroes. At the 11th hour on the 11th day, there will be a Moment of Silence in memory of the signing of the Armistice, which ended WWI.

The American Heroes Parade will begin at 11:30 A.M. at Dallas and Bagby, and proceeds east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, ending on Lamar at Bagby. Local Veteran organizations, ROTC, bands, and supporters will march in the parade to show respect and to honor our veterans. This parade is open to the public and all are welcomed along the parade route.

