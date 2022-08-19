Houston Truck N’ Hustle Reset Brunch! August 28

Calling All Truck Drivers, Fleet Owners & Logistics Professionals. You are invited to this One of A Kind Event!

The Truck N’ Hustle “Reset” is back! This time it’s BIGGER in Texas!

You already know if you attended the last “Reset” meet & greet in ATL! If you missed it, here’s your chance to come to join Rahmel Wattley & friends for a Sunday Funday in Houston, Tx. Come casually dressed to enjoy brunch, mimosas, networking, and some special surprises with the Truck N’ Hustle Team at Grooves located at (2300 Pierce, Houston, TX 77003) 1:00- 5:00 PM CST.

Limited tickets are available.

Reserve your tickets today! This event will sell out fast!

*No Tickets Will Be Sold At The Door