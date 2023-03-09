Houston Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives APRIL 15, 2023

The mission of the African American Male Wellness Agency is to increase the life expectancy of African American men in physical health, mental health, financial health, fatherhood and research.

ABOUT THE AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE WELLNESS INITIATIVE

The National African American Male Wellness Initiative was established in 2004 to begin the process of empowering men to understand through prevention one can live longer. The awareness campaign is the largest Wellness Initiative of its kind in Central Ohio and has expanded to over 15 markets nationally including Los Angeles, Houston, Memphis, Atlanta, and Cleveland.