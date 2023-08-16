INPRINT Houston presents Author James McBride

- Date/time: Aug 21
- Venue: Alley Theatre
- Address: Downtown, Houston, TX
- Web: https://bit.ly/44eF3Wj
JOIN INPRINT, HOUSTON’S PREMIERE LITERARY ARTS ORGANIZATION,
for a captivating evening
Monday, August 21, 2023, 7:30pm @ The Alley Theatre in Downtown Houston, Tx.
Acclaimed Author James McBride will read and discuss his latest masterpiece, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store”.
Following the reading, engage in an insightful conversation between James McBride and esteemed news journalist Melanie Lawson.
Click here for more information about upcoming performances/readings
-
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To See LL Cool J, The Roots and More LIVE!!
-
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Talk Relocating For Zaya And Teaching Their Kids Compassion In ‘PARENTS’
-
Luscious Celebrity Looks From LaQuan Smith We Love
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Mary J. Blige And Simone I. Smith Are Honoring 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With A Special Capsule Collection Of Doorknocker Earrings
-
Rock The Bells Fest 2023: LL Cool J Stuns In NYC Again With Help From Queen Latifah, Run-DMC, De La Soul + More
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality