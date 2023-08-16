Listen Live
Back To Events

INPRINT Houston presents Author James McBride

Add to Calendar
INPRINT Houston

 

 

JOIN INPRINT, HOUSTON’S PREMIERE LITERARY ARTS ORGANIZATION,

for a captivating evening

Monday, August 21, 2023, 7:30pm @ The Alley Theatre in Downtown Houston, Tx.

Acclaimed Author James McBride will read and discuss his latest masterpiece, “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store”.

Following the reading, engage in an insightful conversation between James McBride and esteemed news journalist Melanie Lawson.

Tickets $5

Click here for more information about upcoming performances/readings

INPRINT Houston

Source: Inprint / INPRINT Houston

INPRINT Houston

Source: Inprint / INPRINT Houston

 

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now
Trending

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close