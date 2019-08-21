J. Spivey Productions Gigantic Gospel Concert 2019

Houston, don’t miss Gospel greats Shirley Caesar, the legendary Clark Sisters, Kierra Sheard, Jekalyn Carr, and LeAndria Johnson and more! Mark your calendars for the Gigantic Gospel Concert on September 8th at Greater Grace Outreach Church located at 10800 Scott Street in Houston! Show starts at 5 p.m…get your tickets now at Event Brite and come experience Women Worshiping in the Word! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gigantic-gospel-concert-houston-tickets-60471960261

