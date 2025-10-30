Joe Carmouche & Friends Live at Dirty Shirley’s | Nov 8

Source: Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar / General

Get ready for an unforgettable night of smooth sounds and great vibes! Join us at Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar for an evening of live music with the incredible Joe Carmouche & Friends.

🔥 What’s Happening:

A soulful performance that sets the perfect mood

VIP sections available for an elevated experience

Premium drinks and cigars in a stylish setting

📅 When: Saturday, November 8

🕗 Time: 8 PM

📍 Where: Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar (3750 S. Mason Rd., Ste. 900, Katy, TX 77450)

Reserve your VIP section now by emailing DirtyShirleys2024@gmail.com. Don’t miss this night of music, flavor, and fun!