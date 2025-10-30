Listen Live
Joe Carmouche & Friends Live at Dirty Shirley’s | Nov 8

Joe Carmouche & Friends at Dirty Shirley's
  • Date/time: Nov 8, 8:00pm to 11:59pm
  • Venue: Dirty Shirley's Bistro and Cigar Bar
  • Address: 3750 S. Mason Rd, Suite 900, Katy, TX, 77450
  • Web: https://www.getdirtyshirleys.com/
Joe Carmouche & Friends at Dirty Shirley's
Source: Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar / General

Get ready for an unforgettable night of smooth sounds and great vibes! Join us at Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar for an evening of live music with the incredible Joe Carmouche & Friends.

🔥 What’s Happening:

  • A soulful performance that sets the perfect mood
  • VIP sections available for an elevated experience
  • Premium drinks and cigars in a stylish setting

📅 When: Saturday, November 8
🕗 Time: 8 PM
📍 Where: Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar (3750 S. Mason Rd., Ste. 900, Katy, TX 77450)

Reserve your VIP section now by emailing DirtyShirleys2024@gmail.com. Don’t miss this night of music, flavor, and fun!

