Johnny Gill Brings Legends Only Vibes to Houston April 4

Source: Legends Only / Bar 5015

Houston is in for a night of classic R&B as Johnny Gill of New Edition makes a special appearance for the Legends Only Concert Series, followed by an after party on Saturday, April 4, at 5015. Fans can expect a smooth, grown and sexy vibe as the iconic singer delivers the timeless sound that made him a staple in R&B history. Whether you are pulling up for the music, the energy, or the nostalgia, this is one Houston event you do not want to miss.



