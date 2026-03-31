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Johnny Gill Brings Legends Only Vibes to Houston April 4

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Bar 5015
  • Date/time: Apr 4
  • Venue: Bar 5015
  • Address: 5015 Almeda Rd, Houston, Texas
Bar 5015
Source: Legends Only / Bar 5015

Houston is in for a night of classic R&B as Johnny Gill of New Edition makes a special appearance for the Legends Only Concert Series, followed by an after party on Saturday, April 4, at 5015. Fans can expect a smooth, grown and sexy vibe as the iconic singer delivers the timeless sound that made him a staple in R&B history. Whether you are pulling up for the music, the energy, or the nostalgia, this is one Houston event you do not want to miss.

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