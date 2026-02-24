Listen Live
Join Us at Bar 5015 for a Full Weekend Takeover.

Bar 5015

Black Rodeo Weekend deserves legendary energy ✨

Join us at Bar 5015 for a full weekend takeover.

📍 5015 Almeda Rd | Houston
Saturday — DJ Jazzy Jeff Day Party + Silk LIVE
Sunday — EJ Jones LIVE in Concert
Elevated vibes. Live music. Houston culture at its best.

🎟️ Secure your tickets now — click the link in our bio @thebar5015.

This weekend will sell out.

#BlackRodeoWeekend #LiveInConcert #HoustonConcerts #Bar5015

