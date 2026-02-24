- Date/time: Mar 6 to Mar 8
- Venue: Bar 5015
- Web: https://www.instagram.com/thebar5015/
Black Rodeo Weekend deserves legendary energy ✨
Join us at Bar 5015 for a full weekend takeover.
📍 5015 Almeda Rd | Houston
Saturday — DJ Jazzy Jeff Day Party + Silk LIVE
Sunday — EJ Jones LIVE in Concert
Elevated vibes. Live music. Houston culture at its best.
🎟️ Secure your tickets now.
This weekend will sell out.
#BlackRodeoWeekend #LiveInConcert #HoustonConcerts #Bar5015
