Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Join Us June 11 at ‘Power of Prayer and Praise’ for Sheila Jackson Lee

Add to Calendar
Power of Prayer and Praise
  • Date/time: Jun 11
  • Venue: The Community of Faith Church King's Dome Chathedral
  • Address: 1024 Pinemont Drive, Houston, Texas
  • Web: http://aprayerforsheila.com
Power of Prayer and Praise

Source: Radio One / General

Community members and supporters of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are planning a “Prayer & Praise Vigil” following her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now
Trending

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close